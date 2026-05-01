Commercial LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 993 Amid Iran War, No Changes In Domestic Rates

Despite mounting pressure to raise fuel prices amid the Iran war disruption, the central government has decided to keep the domestic LPG rates unchanged.

However, the price of commercial LPG (19 kg) has been increased by Rs 993 (on average). Significantly, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased thrice since February 28 when the Iran war began. It was first increased by Rs 144 in March, followed by another hike of nearly Rs 200 on April 1.

The triple hike is expected to hit restaurants, eateries, and other businesses hard, since they rely on cooking fuel for their day-to-day operations. The restaurants are likely to pass on the burden to the consumers.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged

Meanwhile, the retail prices of petrol and diesel also remain unchanged. While the decision has been welcomed by households, oil marketing companies (OMCs) will have to continue bleeding money to sheild consumers. As NDTV reported earlier, OMCs are losing Rs 16,000 crore (approximately) every day as they are buying crude oil from refineries at an elevated rate, but selling at the same price.

Separately, in a big relief for the aviation sector, the government has also made no change in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for domestic airlines (scheduled operations).