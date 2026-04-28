New LPG Cylinder Rules From May 1: OTP Delivery, Booking Gap Changes And Price Updates

As the first of May approaches, significant changes to India's LPG cylinder booking and delivery system are expected to come into effect, affecting millions of households across the country. India's three major oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation (Indane), Bharat Petroleum (Bharat Gas), and Hindustan Petroleum (HP Gas), are finalising new rules aimed at curbing hoarding, black marketing, and illegal diversion of subsidised gas.

New Booking Interval

The interval between LPG bookings has been increased from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas.The system will automatically block any booking attempt made before the permitted gap has elapsed.

OTP-Based Delivery Made Mandatory

Under the new directives, the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) becomes non-negotiable from May 1. Customers will no longer receive their cylinders simply by showing a physical blue book or receipt. Upon booking a refill, an OTP will be sent to the customer's registered mobile number. Delivery authentication code-based LPG deliveries have already increased to more than 94.5 per cent to prevent diversion, the government confirmed.

Price Revisions Expected

Since the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Indian oil companies have raised LPG cylinder prices by Rs 60 for 14.2 kg domestic cylinders. Commercial 19 kg cylinder prices have seen even sharper increases, having been hiked three times within a short period. A further revision in prices from May 1 is widely anticipated.

Aadhaar-Based eKYC

The government has made Aadhaar-based biometric authentication mandatory for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. LPG users who have not yet completed their eKYC must do so. The Ministry clarified this requirement applies only to those who have not previously completed the process.

Supply Situation

Following disruptions in crude oil supply, Indian oil companies are importing additional LPG from the United States, with deliveries expected between June and July. India requires around 80,000 tonnes of LPG daily, while domestic production stands at approximately 46,000 tonnes. Consumers are advised to ensure their registered mobile number is linked to their LPG account and to check their next eligible booking date on the MyLPG portal ahead of the May 1 changes.