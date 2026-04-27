US-Israel-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates: Pakistan's leaders sought Sunday to revive peace talks between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump canceled plans for his top envoys to travel to Islamabad this weekend for negotiations.

Pakistan-led mediators are working to bridge significant gaps between the US and Iran, according to a regional official involved in the mediation efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. Iran still insists on ending the US blockade on its ports before launching a new round of talks with the Trump administration, the official said.

Trump said he told his top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner not to travel to Pakistan this weekend to negotiate with Iran.

"If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" Trump said on social media.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a phone call Saturday night that the US "should first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade," to allow a new round of negotiations, according to the ISNA and Tasnim news agencies in Iran.

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