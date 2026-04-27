US-Israel-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates: Pakistan's leaders sought Sunday to revive peace talks between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump canceled plans for his top envoys to travel to Islamabad this weekend for negotiations.
Pakistan-led mediators are working to bridge significant gaps between the US and Iran, according to a regional official involved in the mediation efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. Iran still insists on ending the US blockade on its ports before launching a new round of talks with the Trump administration, the official said.
Trump said he told his top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner not to travel to Pakistan this weekend to negotiate with Iran.
"If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" Trump said on social media.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a phone call Saturday night that the US "should first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade," to allow a new round of negotiations, according to the ISNA and Tasnim news agencies in Iran.
Here Are The US-Israel-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates:
US Iran War LIVE: Pakistan Not A Suitable Intermediary: Iranian MP
#BREAKING | Pakistan is not a suitable intermediary: Iranian MP@nazir_masoodi reports pic.twitter.com/uSjwxXCvPl— NDTV (@ndtv) April 27, 2026
US Iran War LIVE: Iran Proposes 3-Stage Peace Plan
Iran proposes 3-stage peace plan— NDTV (@ndtv) April 27, 2026
NDTV's @nazir_masoodi brings you more details pic.twitter.com/ZhbHuop4Am
US-Iran Ceasefire Live: US Turns Back 38 Ships As Blockade Continues
#BREAKING | US turns back 38 ships as blockade continues— NDTV (@ndtv) April 27, 2026
NDTV's @nazir_masoodi reports pic.twitter.com/JqiBWq2Yf7
US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Oil Jumps More Than 2% As US-Iran Peace Talks Stall
Oil prices rose on Monday as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight.
Brent crude futures rose $2.22, or 2.11%, to $107.55 a barrel by 2202 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate was at $96.42 a barrel, up $2.02, or 2.14%.
(Reuters)
US-Iran Ceasefire Live: US Forces Turn Back 38 Ships Enforcing Blockade On Iranian Ports
A U.S. Sailor watches a commercial ship as U.S. forces continue to enforce a blockade against Iranian ports, preventing ships from entering or exiting. American forces have directed 38 ships to turn around, or return to port. pic.twitter.com/Trtc41NZyp— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 27, 2026
US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Ghalibaf Warns US Has Burned Its Oil Options
#BREAKING | Iran's Speaker of the Parliament Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf warns US has burned its oil options— NDTV (@ndtv) April 27, 2026
NDTV's @nazir_masoodi reports pic.twitter.com/WCkC6oUP6f
US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Oil Prices Rise After US-Iran Talks Stall: Report
#BREAKING | Oil prices rise after US-Iran talks stall: Report— NDTV (@ndtv) April 27, 2026
NDTV's @nazir_masoodi brings you the details pic.twitter.com/eLxK5u5Ksj
US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Iranian Foreign Minister heads To Moscow After Pak Visit For High-Level Talks
#BREAKING | Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi heads to Moscow after Pakistan visit for high-level talks— NDTV (@ndtv) April 27, 2026
NDTV's @nazir_masoodi reports pic.twitter.com/pLRdDDGhZC
US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Iran Minister Heads To Russia As Talks Remain Stalled
Iran's foreign minister headed to Russia on Sunday as peace efforts between Tehran and Washington hung in the balance, following a flurry of regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.
Abbas Araghchi visited Oman between trips to Pakistani capital Islamabad and is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin on Monday, according to the Iranian ambassador.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
In a sign that efforts were ongoing, the Fars news agency said Iran had sent "written messages" to the Americans via mediator Pakistan outlining red lines, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.
Fars said the messages were not part of formal negotiations, however.
A ceasefire in the US-Israeli war with Iran has so far held, but its economic shockwaves continued to reverberate globally.
(AFP)