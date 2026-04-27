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US-Israel-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates: Pakistan's leaders sought Sunday to revive peace talks between the United States and Iran after President Donald Trump canceled plans for his top envoys to travel to Islamabad this weekend for negotiations.

Pakistan-led mediators are working to bridge significant gaps between the US and Iran, according to a regional official involved in the mediation efforts who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. Iran still insists on ending the US blockade on its ports before launching a new round of talks with the Trump administration, the official said.

Trump said he told his top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner not to travel to Pakistan this weekend to negotiate with Iran.

"If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!" Trump said on social media.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a phone call Saturday night that the US "should first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade," to allow a new round of negotiations, according to the ISNA and Tasnim news agencies in Iran.

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Apr 27, 2026 08:34 (IST)
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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: US Turns Back 38 Ships As Blockade Continues

Apr 27, 2026 07:18 (IST)
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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Oil Jumps More Than 2% As US-Iran Peace Talks Stall

Oil prices rose on Monday as peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled while shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited, keeping global oil supplies tight.

Brent crude futures rose $2.22, or 2.11%, to $107.55 a barrel by 2202 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate was at $96.42 a barrel, up $2.02, or 2.14%.

(Reuters)

Apr 27, 2026 07:06 (IST)
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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: US Forces Turn Back 38 Ships Enforcing Blockade On Iranian Ports

Apr 27, 2026 06:50 (IST)
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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Ghalibaf Warns US Has Burned Its Oil Options

Apr 27, 2026 06:47 (IST)
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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Oil Prices Rise After US-Iran Talks Stall: Report

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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Iranian Foreign Minister heads To Moscow After Pak Visit For High-Level Talks

Apr 27, 2026 06:42 (IST)
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US-Iran Ceasefire Live: Iran Minister Heads To Russia As Talks Remain Stalled

Iran's foreign minister headed to Russia on Sunday as peace efforts between Tehran and Washington hung in the balance, following a flurry of regional diplomacy and the collapse of planned talks in Pakistan.

Abbas Araghchi visited Oman between trips to Pakistani capital Islamabad and is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin on Monday, according to the Iranian ambassador.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump scrapped a planned trip to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

In a sign that efforts were ongoing, the Fars news agency said Iran had sent "written messages" to the Americans via mediator Pakistan outlining red lines, including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars said the messages were not part of formal negotiations, however.

A ceasefire in the US-Israeli war with Iran has so far held, but its economic shockwaves continued to reverberate globally.

(AFP)

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