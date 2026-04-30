TACO Becomes NACHO: Hormuz Crisis Earns Trump New, Unfortunate, Nickname

US President Donald Trump had a nickname, TACO, 'Trump Always Chickens Out', which was given to him because of his style of making aggressive threats and later backing down from them. Now, he has a new nickname, NACHO, which expands to "Not A Chance Hormuz Opens".

The nickname was coined by Bloomberg columnist Javier Blas, who said that the nickname shows how frustrated the public is about the on-and-off blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which has disrupted oil flow and caused the gas prices to spike but it also goes to show that people are not confident about Trump securing a deal

"We thought we were getting a TACO, 'Trump Always Chickens Out.' But so far we are getting a NACHO, 'Not A Chance Hormuz Opens'", Blas wrote on X.

We thought we were getting a TACO



"Trump Always Chickens Out"



But so far we are getting a NACHO



"Not A Chance Hormuz Opens"



(With appreciation to the trader who told me) — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) April 29, 2026

The nickname TACO had come from a Financial Times columnist who noticed that Trump's threats caused market disruptions which reversed after he backtracked on the warnings.

When Trump was asked about his nickname last year, he said that it was the "nastiest question" and said that his method was "called negotiation".

"I chicken out? Oh, I've never heard that," he said.

Earlier this month, Fox News host Griff Jenkins had used his own version of the nickname "NACHO" for Trump, which expanded to "Never Avoids Confronting Hard Obstacles".

Read | Trump Shares Map Renaming Hormuz As 'Strait Of Trump' Amid Naval Blockade

Iran's Warning On Strait Of Hormuz

Earlier today, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had issued a new written statement and, while criticising Americans, said that the only place they belong in the Persian Gulf is "at the bottom of its waters".

"By God's help and power, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future without America, one serving the progress, comfort and prosperity of its people," Khamenei said in the statement.

In his message, issued on the occasion of Persian Gulf Day, Mojtaba highlighted the geopolitical and economic importance of the Persian Gulf, calling it a "divine blessing" that has shaped regional identity and serves as a crucial artery for global trade via the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

Read | "By God's Help, A Future Without America": Mojtaba Khamenei's Gulf Resolve

"A blessing beyond a body of water that has shaped part of our identity and civilisation and, in addition to being a point of connection between nations, has created a vital and unique path for the global economy in the Strait of Hormuz and then the Sea of Oman," Khamenei said.

The occasion marks the historic defeat of Portuguese colonial forces and their expulsion from Hormuz Island in 1622.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed on Thursday that his country's control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz would ensure a future without US presence in the area.

"Today, by managing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran will provide itself and its neighbours with the precious blessing of a future free from American presence and interference," said Ghalibaf in a post on X to mark the national "Persian Gulf" day.