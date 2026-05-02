'Uniform For Service': Mumbai Woman Who Went Viral For Shouting During Rally

The commuter from Mumbai, who gained the spotlight after confronting Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and local police at a rally last month, released a statement on Saturday and alleged that she got no response from cops for 90 minutes despite repeated requests.

In a video, Choudhry, who went viral for voicing out her frustrations, explained that on April 21, she dropped off her daughter at her music class at 4 pm.

"I was meant to pick her up at 4.45 pm. When I took a left turn from Mahindra Taj, we got stuck in a jam there. I was in my car for 25 minutes," she said in the video.

#WATCH | Teena Choudhry, the woman seen in the viral video wearing a black cap, confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic jam, releases a statement detailing her side of the story



She says, "I have received so many messages regarding my safety. I want to let… pic.twitter.com/tcRLP3Gxqf — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

Choudhry claimed that she got out of her car to find out what the problem was. She was among the scores of commuters stuck at a massive traffic jam that day due to a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the Opposition for not passing the Women's Reservation Bill at the Parliament.

She said that the traffic jam was caused due to two buses being parked on the road where the rally was happening.

Mumbai Woman Claims Police Indifference

Continuing her video statement, Choudhry alleged of an apparent indifference from the police, who she claimed did not take her pleas into account.

"For the next one and a half hours, I went to every single police officer there to request that if you get the two buses removed, people who are stuck, we can make a U-turn and join the main road," Choudhry said.

She however claimed that she received no reaction from the officials and eventually got frustrated.

Commenting on the video, where she was seen throwing a bottle of water, Choudhry said, " I did not throw that bottle towards any protester or rally, but on the ground to attract the attention of the police because there was a divider in front of me."

She also emphasised that eight of her family members, including her father, served in the Indian Army.

"I want to underline the word 'serve' because when you wear a uniform, you are in public service. It doesn't give you the right or the license to be dismissive, disrespectful, or intimidating to anyone, not just a woman, but any human being," she said.

'Do Not Use Me'

Choudhry in her video further urged political parties to not use her as a "shoulder to take aim or potshots at anybody".

"All of you are guilty of the same offence-utter disregard and absolute apathy for the general public. So please, don't use me for your political gains," she noted.

Choudhry thanked Maharashtra state minister Girish Mahajan, who was leading the rally on April 21, saying that he was "only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what I was saying."

"On his instructions, the two buses were moved, and we all took a U-turn, and we were able to join the main road," Choudhry said.

Her video, which went viral across the country last month, showed Choudhry getting out of the vehicle, walking directly into the centre of the march, and directly confronting Mahajan. She was escorted by officers to the side of the road following the exchange.