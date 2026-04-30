Trump Shares Map Renaming Hormuz As 'Strait Of Trump' Amid Naval Blockade

US President Donald Trump on Thursday reshared an image showing a modified map that renamed the crucial Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump," amid escalating tensions with Iran and warnings that a US naval blockade could continue for months.

Trump posted the image on his social media platform Truth Social account without any caption. The image, originally shared by an account named "IStandWithTrump47," replaced the original name of the waterway with "Strait of Trump."

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital sea route through which about one-fifth of global oil shipments typically pass.

Not The First Time Trump Used The Phrase

This is not the first time Trump has referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump." On March 27, while urging Iran to reopen the waterway as part of a possible peace deal, Trump used the phrase during remarks at a Saudi-backed FII Priority investment forum in Miami.

"We're negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up," Trump had said.

"They have to open up the Strait of Trump - I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake," he added.

Trump went on to say the media would seize on the comment, but added, "there's no accidents with me, not too many."

Naval Blockade And Rising Oil Prices

The reshared image came as Trump said a US naval blockade against Iran could last for months. The remarks pushed oil prices to their highest levels in more than four years, with the rally holding into Thursday.

Trump has faced growing political pressure to bring the war to an end. The conflict has proved unpopular even among parts of his own support base, with rising costs for American consumers and concerns among US allies, news agency AFP reported.

Speaking to Axios about the naval action against Iran, Trump said, "They are choking like a stuffed pig. And it is going to be worse for them."

Oil prices surged sharply following the comments. US benchmark Brent crude spiked more than seven percent to $126.41 per barrel for June delivery, while West Texas Intermediate rose around three percent to $110.31. Both prices later pared some of the gains.

Iran Pushes Back

Iran has attempted to impose pressure following the attacks by asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz, a move with serious implications for global energy supplies.

Tehran has proposed easing its chokehold on the waterway if Washington lifts its naval blockade and broader negotiations take place. The Trump administration has expressed skepticism over the proposal.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Wednesday that the US naval blockade was intended to create internal divisions in Iran and "make us collapse from within."

(With inputs from agencies)