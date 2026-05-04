Donald Trump Shares AI Image Of Himself And Cabinet Shirtless In Reflecting Pool

US President Donald Trump on Friday night shared several AI-generated images on Truth Social, the most viral of which showed him and top Cabinet officials shirtless, lounging in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The image was posted at 11:03 pm (local time) without any caption. In the image, a 79-year-old Trump grins and gives a thumbs-up while reclining on a golden inflatable lounger in the historic pool on the National Mall.

The AI image shows him alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. What left the internet curious is an unidentified AI-generated woman in a bikini and sunglasses seen on the right side of the image.

The image was part of a 42-minute posting spree where Trump shared 11 AI images between 11:03 pm and 11:45 pm. Other posts included his face imposed on Mount Rushmore.

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What's the significance of the pool?

Notably, the image might appear bizarre; however, the setting isn't random. The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is undergoing a $1.5 million renovation ordered by Trump and overseen by Burgum.

The project aims to repair leaks in the granite foundation and apply a new "American flag blue" coating before the nation's 250th anniversary on July 4.

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Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and I are working on fixing the absolutely filthy Reflecting Pool between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument”. He has blamed the previous administration for the pool's condition.