Man Shares "Humiliating" Experience Of Getting Soaked By Unidentified Liquid During Flight, Video Viral

A routine United Airlines flight turned into a nightmare for a passenger who claimed that he was "soaked from head to undies" by mysterious liquid dripping from the cabin ceiling during a recent flight from Houston to Chicago. Kevin Glover from Cincinnati posted a video on Instagram of the incident which occurred on April 26. The viral clip shows liquid falling onto his baseball cap and sweatshirt while he sits helplessly in his seat.

Glover claimed that the leak "continued for the duration of the flight", soaking him multiple times. He hit the call button, but flight attendants didn't respond until after takeoff. When the crew finally arrived, they handed him paper towels. But wasn't moved to another seat.

"I was soaked from head to undies LITERALLY... embarrassed is an understatement," the 39-year-old captioned the clip. "I was not moved but given a few paper towels".

"That's not spilled water, that's your cabins collected air condensation leaking all over me #letstalk ASAP!!!" he added. "Being video recorded by several passengers and they also complained on my behalf... I have plenty of pix and videos too."

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Watch the video here:

While speaking to People, Glover said, "I felt a drip and I thought it was something with my earphones. I heard a drip and it kind of woke me up a little bit."

"Then literally as they pushed back, this water just, it wasn't a drip, it was like a string of water just came down and hit me," he added.

"Once we got into the air, we got straight. At that point, I hit the call button again, because I was wet," Glover recalled.

Then they gave him some paper towels.

"I went back to sleep after that, and it had to be maybe 30 or 40 minutes later, a huge string started leaking down and woke me up out of my sleep again," he told the media outlet.

"It was a good five or six-second stream, and some drips, and it got to the point where it startled my neighbors next to me. It dripped on them, because it bounced off my hat."

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He said that the flight attendant again came over and offered a few more paper towels. They apparently speculated the liquid could be condensation buildup in the cabin. The overhead bin above him was empty, but gaps in the ceiling panels appeared to hold liquid. An attendant shoved napkins into the holes to stop it.

"At that point, I was a little bit more paranoid and concerned, you know, the health risk that could be associated with that liquid," Glover said. He got off the plane still wet, saying passengers pulled out their phones to record him.

The outlet also mentioned that he received a call from a United customer care department, and they offered a $167 refund for the flight leg or a digital flight credit. However, he rejected, demanding a refund for his entire trip and also additional flight credits.

"They don't care, I'm just a little guy," he said.

"That's a Band-Aid on a war wound."