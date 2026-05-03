Chinese Influencer's Viral Cat Dies At Operating Table, Now 1,100 Strays Get Free Surgery

The death of a champion pedigree kitten with millions of online fans has forced a Chinese pet hospital to pay 300,000 yuan in compensation, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The hospital even fired its director and also funded free sterilisation surgeries for 1,100 stray cats.

The case has sparked outrage over veterinary malpractice in China, where 120 million pet dogs and cats live in cities, but no dedicated animal protection law exists.

The cat named Kuankuan was a blue-golden-shaded British Longhair. It was the offspring of two world-champion cats, bred by Deng Feng, a Shenzhen-based cattery operator and also an influencer with five million followers.

Kuankuan was nicknamed "the Liu Yifei of the cat world" because of her sweet features, naturally lined eyes, and golden coat.

Deng's cattery, GoldenTales, has produced world-champion felines since 2017. In 2024, he donated 3 million yuan ($440,000) to a fund for rescuing stray cats.

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What happened to Kuankuan?

In early 2025, Deng took Kuankuan to a local animal hospital for surgery to treat a nasal tear duct blockage, a treatment requiring only light sedation. She died on the operating table.

Deng accused the hospital of an anaesthesia error, saying vets failed to monitor her properly and left her in cardiac arrest.

When the hospital refused to take responsibility, Deng filed a lawsuit. The clinic's "indifferent response" fueled outrage online.

"She was lively and playful when I took her out, but when we returned home, she was in a small urn," Deng said as quoted. He also mentioned that the treatment was simple and did not require anaesthesia.

"Kuankuan was a healthy girl. Without this medical accident, she could have lived a very happy life. Even during the anaesthesia injection, she was still happily kneading."

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After initially denying Deng's demand, the hospital eventually agreed. On April 6, the hospital announced it would compensate him with 300,000 yuan and provide free sterilisation surgery for 1,100 stray cats.

The hospital shut for 15 days as a "mark of respect", and the vet involved, who also served as director, was fired.

"But my Kuankuan is already dead. I will never be the winner," Deng added as quoted.

This particular case went viral on Chinese social media platforms. "Kuankuan's brief life ended on a cold operating table. She never even saw spring," one internet user said as quoted by SCMP.

"If an influencer like Deng Feng struggles this much to fight for his cat, ordinary pet owners face even greater challenges," one online observer said.