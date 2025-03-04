Watch: Cat At Chinese Temple Blesses Visitors With High-Fives, Becomes Internet Sensation

A temple cat at Xi Yuan Temple in China's Suzhou has stolen the internet's heart with its unique greeting - a high-five "blessing" for visitors. Adorned with a chunky gold chain, the feline extends its paw to meet visitors, creating a heartwarming moment that has drawn massive crowds. Videos of the cat's endearing gesture have gone viral, attracting both devotees and curious tourists eager to experience its supposed good fortune firsthand. As a result, long lines have formed at the temple, with people playfully seeking the cat's "blessing" and a touch of its charm.

"In Suzhou, the adorable little cat at the West Garden Temple, sporting a gold chain, is giving high-fives and posing for photos with visitors. It seems to spread blessings and good luck all around," the video was captioned on Instagram by an account named China Focus.

Watch the video here:

The temple cat also received a special mention on Suzhou Tourism's official Instagram page. "Pawsitive Vibes Only! This temple cat in Xi Yuan Temple, Suzhou is blessing visitors with high-fives—and the internet can't get enough," the video was captioned.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Cats are adores everywhere."

Another commented, "I hope he gets donations to have a plate of fresh fish every night." A third said, "He's looking for treats!" A fourth added, "Cat: U be rich(blessing), u be rich too blessing), u be rich, and u."

Xi Yuan Temple, also known as the Temple of West Garden, is a famous Buddhist temple located in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. It was built during the Song Dynasty (960-1279 AD) and has undergone several renovations and expansions over the centuries. The temple complex features a mix of traditional Chinese architectural styles, including halls, pavilions, and gardens.

Xi Yuan Temple is an important centre of Buddhism in China, with a rich collection of Buddhist scriptures, artefacts, and artwork. The temple is surrounded by beautiful gardens and a peaceful environment, making it a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.