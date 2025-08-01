CAT 2025: Registration Begins For Admission To 21 IIMs, Over 100 Non-IIMs, Apply Here

CAT 2025 Registration: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has started the registration process for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2025. Students can register for the test through the official website, iimcat.ac.in. This year, IIM, Kozhikode will be conducting the CAT exam.

CAT 2025 Registration: How To Register For CAT Exam?

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "New Candidate Registration".

A new page will open.

Enter your name, date of birth, email address, country, mobile number and generate OTP.

After verifying yourself, you may be required to enter more details.

Once your fill the required details, you will be successfully registered for the exam.

CAT 2025 Registration: Important Dates

The CAT will be conducted on November 30, 2025 (Sunday) in three shifts.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card from November 5 to November 30, 2025.

The result is tentatively scheduled to be released in January 2026.

The examination will be conducted in 170 cities across India and candidates will have the option to select up to five preferred colleges.