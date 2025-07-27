CAT 2025 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Fees, And How To Apply

CAT 2025 Notification: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has issued the official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, the country's premier MBA entrance exam.

Students interested in appearing for CAT 2025 can visit the official website for the detailed notification.

When to Register for CAT 2025?

Registration opens on August 1, 2025, at 10 AM, and closes on September 13, 2025, at 5 PM. Visit iimcat.ac.in to complete your application.

What Is the CAT 2025 Exam Date?

CAT 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025, in three sessions. Admit cards will be available for download from November 5 to November 30, 2025.

How Much Is the Registration Fee?

Rs 1,300 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates

Rs 2,600 for all other categories

You only need to pay the fee once, regardless of how many IIMs or other participating institutes you apply to. Fees are non-refundable.

Who Is Eligible to Apply?

CAT 2025 is open to graduates who meet the minimum academic requirements listed on the CAT website. However, meeting the basic eligibility criteria does not guarantee shortlisting, as each IIM has its own selection process.

Which Institutes Accept CAT Scores?

All 21 IIMs will use CAT 2025 scores for admission to their Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctoral programmes. More than 100 non-IIM institutions also accept CAT scores. You can check the full list on iimcat.ac.in.

Where Will the Test Be Conducted?

The test will be conducted in computer-based mode across approximately 170 cities in India.

During registration, you can select up to five preferred cities; final centre allocation will depend on availability.

When Will Results Be Declared?

CAT 2025 results are expected in the first week of January 2026 (tentative). Shortlisted candidates will receive interview and further selection instructions from the respective IIMs they applied to.

For complete details on eligibility, test pattern, exam centres, and updates, visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.