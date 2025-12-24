CAT 2025 Result Declared: 12 Candidates Score 100 Percent, 2.58 Lakh Appeared

CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has declared the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results and released the scorecards today, December 24, 2025. This year, 12 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile, while 26 aspirants secured 99.99 percentile. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 Result Highlights

Number of Top Percentile Scorers: CAT 2025

A total of 38 candidates scored either 100 or 99.99 percentile. Among them, 32 were male candidates and 4 were female candidates.

The number of candidates scoring 99.8 percentile was the same as those scoring 99.99 percentile, at 26. Of these, 21 were male and 5 were female candidates.

Top Scorers State-Wise

Among the candidates who scored 100 per cent, three were from Delhi, two each from Haryana and Gujarat and one each from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Top 99.99 Per Cent Scorers State

26 candidates scored 99.99 per cent. Of these, five are from Haryana, four each from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, three from Rajasthan, two each from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, one each from Gujarat, Delhi, Chhatisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

CAT 2025 Registrations and Attendance

Out of the 2.95 lakh registered candidates, 1.10 lakh were female, 1.85 lakh were male, and 9 were transgender candidates. The total number of candidates who appeared for the CAT 2025 exam was 2.58 lakh. Among them, 0.97 lakh were female, 1.61 lakh were male, and 9 were transgender candidates.

CAT 2025 Result: Number of Registrations Category-Wise For CAT 2025

Caste Percent General 65.76 Per Cent EWS 5.26 Per Cent NC-OBC 17.82 Per Cent SC 8.78 Per Cent ST 2.38 Per Cent PwD 0.49 Per Cent

CAT 2025 Result: Number of Candidates Appeared (Category-Wise)

Caste Percent General 65.32 Per Cent EWS 5.59 Per Cent NC-OBC 18.52 Per Cent SC 8.34 Per Cent ST 2.22 Per Cent PwD 0.47 Per Cent









What's Next After CAT 2025?

The IIMs will release their individual shortlists based on CAT 2025 scores and selection criteria specific to each institute. Apart from the IIMs, 93 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT 2025 scores for admission to their management programmes.