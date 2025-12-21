CAT 2025 Result: What's Next? Know How IIMs Shortlist Candidates For Interviews

CAT 2025 Result Live: Around 2.58 lakh candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 are eagerly awaiting their results, which are expected to be announced anytime soon. Following the declaration of the results, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the shortlisting process for the next stages of admission.

The list of candidates shortlisted for further rounds will be published on the official websites of the respective IIMs. Interview call letters will be issued individually to shortlisted candidates. The shortlisting criteria vary across IIMs.

Admission Process

IIMs shortlist candidates for interviews based on their individual selection criteria, which differ from one institute to another. The selection process may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).

CAT 2025 performance is a key component of the admission process. In addition, IIMs may consider factors such as academic record, relevant work experience, and gender and academic diversity while shortlisting and ranking candidates.

Admission processes, cut-offs, and the weightage allocated to various evaluation parameters vary across IIMs. Candidates are advised to refer to the admission policies of individual IIMs for detailed information.

Eligibility Verification

If a candidate is shortlisted for an interview by any IIM, he or she must comply with the following eligibility verification requirements:



Candidates must produce all mark sheets and submit attested copies to establish their eligibility at the time of the interview. If selected for a programme, candidates will be required to submit the original degree certificate and mark sheets of all semesters/years, along with attested copies, at the time of joining the programme.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, NC-OBC, EWS, and PwD categories must produce the original caste/class and/or disability certificate at the time of the interview and submit a photocopy, along with the documents specified in the "Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate" section.

What Should Candidates In Final Year Of Graduation Do?

Candidates appearing in the final year of a bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification, if shortlisted for an interview, must present an original certificate from the Principal/Registrar/Director of their University/Institution. The certificate should state that the candidate has obtained at least 50% marks or equivalent (45% in the case of SC, ST, and PwD candidates), based on the latest available grades or marks.

An attested copy of this certificate must be submitted at the time of the interview.

For postgraduate programmes at IIMs, such candidates, if selected, will be allowed to join the programme provisionally, provided they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution (issued on or before the date specified by the respective IIM). The certificate must confirm that the candidate has completed all requirements for obtaining the bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification, although the results may still be awaited.



Admission will be confirmed only after submission of the original mark sheet and qualifying degree certificate showing that the candidate has passed the bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification referred to in the certificate.

Candidates must secure at least 50% marks or equivalent (45% for SC, ST, and PwD categories) and submit attested copies of the mark sheets and qualifying degree certificate.

The deadline for submission of the qualifying degree or equivalent mark sheet and certificate is December 31, 2026.

Failure to submit the required documents by the deadline, or submission of incorrect information, will result in the cancellation of provisional admission.

Candidates are advised to refer to the admission policies of the respective IIMs for institute-specific timelines and requirements.