CAT 2025 Result Live: Scorecards To Be Out Shortly, Direct Link To Download Here

IIM CAT Exam Result 2025 Live Updates: With the final answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 released on December 17, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to announce the CAT 2025 results by the end of this week.

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination held on November 30 will be able to access and download their scorecards from the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in. Last year, the CAT result was declared on December 19.

The provisional answer keys and individual response sheets were released on December 4, and objections were invited from candidates along with supporting explanations and documents between December 8 and December 10.

Following the declaration of results, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will begin the shortlisting process for the next stages of selection.

CAT 2025 Results and shortlisting

The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be published on the official websites of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will directly issue interview call letters to shortlisted candidates. The shortlisting criteria vary across IIMs.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the admissions portals of the respective IIMs for updates and detailed information.

Admission Process

IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their individual criteria, which may differ across institutions. The selection process may include a Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).

While performance in CAT 2025 is a key component of the admission process, IIMs may also consider other factors such as past academic performance, relevant work experience, gender diversity, academic diversity, and similar parameters while shortlisting and ranking candidates at different stages.

The evaluation process, academic cut-offs, and weightage assigned to each parameter vary from one IIM to another. Candidates should refer to the admission policies published on the official websites of individual IIMs for complete details.

Eligibility verification

Candidates shortlisted for interviews by any IIM must comply with the eligibility verification requirements.

Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate

Candidates must produce all original mark sheets and submit attested copies at the time of the interview to establish eligibility.

Those who are finally selected must submit the original degree certificate and mark sheets of all semesters/years, along with attested copies, at the time of joining the programme.

Reservation Category Requirements

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, NC-OBC, EWS and PwD categories must produce original caste/class or disability certificates and submit photocopies at the time of the interview, as per the submission requirements specified for mark sheets and degree certificates.

Candidates In The Final Year Of Graduation (Rewritten)

Candidates appearing in the final year of their bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification who are shortlisted for interviews must produce an original certificate issued by the principal/registrar/director of their institution.

The certificate should confirm that the candidate has secured at least 50% marks or equivalent (45% for SC, ST and PwD categories) based on the latest available results. An attested copy of the certificate must be submitted at the time of the interview.

If selected for admission to any IIM's postgraduate programme, such candidates will be granted provisional admission. This will be confirmed only after they submit the original mark sheets and the qualifying degree certificate, proving that they have successfully completed their bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification.

The deadline for submission of the qualifying degree or equivalent mark sheet and certificate is December 31, 2026.

Failure to meet this requirement will result in the automatic cancellation of provisional admission. Admission will also be cancelled if any submitted certificate is later found to be incorrect.