Awaiting CAT 2025 Result? Know Expected Date, Score Validity, Cut-offs

CAT 2025 Result Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is expected to declare the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results along with the final answer key soon. Candidates' CAT 2025 scorecards will be made available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates may also be individually notified via SMS. While the exact result date has not yet been announced, the CAT 2025 information bulletin states that the results are likely to be declared by the first week of January 2026. The scorecard will remain valid until December 31, 2026, and will remain accessible on the website until that date. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2025 scorecards will be entertained.



​​​​​​Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, iimcat.ac.in, for the latest updates on the result announcement. IIM Kozhikode, the exam-conducting body for CAT 2025, will release the scorecards, final answer key, and merit list together. The merit list will include the names of qualified candidates along with their percentile scores.



Aroun 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2025, which was conducted on November 30. The provisional answer key was released on December 4, and objections were accepted between December 8 and December 10. Once declared, candidates will be able to log in and download their scorecards from the official portal.

CAT 2025 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Visit official website of of Indian Institutes of Management at iimcat.ac.in

Click on 'CAT 2025 Scorecard Download'

Enter your CAT ID and password

Click on the Scorecard tab

Download the CAT 2025 result PDF

CAT Result Date: Previous Years' Trend

Year Exam Date Result Date CAT 2025 November 30 December 19-20 (Expected) CAT 2024 November 24 December 19 CAT 2023 November 26 December 21 CAT 2022 November 27 December 21 CAT 2021 November 28 January 3 CAT 2020 November 29 January 2

Will CAT 2025 Scorecards Be Accepted By Government Institutions?

Yes. CAT 2025 scorecards will be accepted by government institutions offering MBA programmes. Several IITs also offer MBA courses and are counted among India's top management institutes. In total, over 1,000 colleges, apart from the IIMs, accept CAT scores for MBA admissions.

CAT Cut-Offs: Top Non-IIM MBA Colleges

Institute Expected CAT Cut-Off (Percentile) FMS, Delhi 98-99 IIFT, Delhi 95-99 SPJIMR, Mumbai 95-99 MDI, Gurgaon 97-99 JBIMS, Mumbai 96 IMT, Ghaziabad 95-97 IMI, New Delhi 90 XIM, Bhubaneswar 91 GIM, Goa 85 K J Somaiya, Mumbai 86 TAPMI, Manipal 80 FORE, New Delhi 85 IFMR, Chennai 80 IRMA, Anand 80 MICA, Ahmedabad 80 LIBA, Chennai 70 XIME, Bangalore 70

Admission Process

Each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes. Performance in CAT 2025 is a key component of the selection process.

In addition, IIMs may consider candidates' past academic records, relevant work experience, and other factors while shortlisting applicants at different stages.

For detailed information, candidates should refer to the admission policies published on the respective IIM websites.