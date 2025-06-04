Cochin University Admission Test 2025 Result To Be Out Today, Check Details

CUSAT CAT Result 2025 Date And Time: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has officially announced the date and time for the declaration of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results. The final answer key was released on May 26, allowing students to review their responses and estimate their probable scores.

According to the university, the CUSAT CAT 2025 result will be announced on June 4 at 12:30 PM by Vice-Chancellor Dr Junaid Bushiri. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results by visiting the university's official websites: results.cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT 2025 was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between May 10 and 12 for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by the university.

Students seeking admission to specialised programmes such as BTech, Marine Engineering, and various postgraduate disciplines appeared for the exam.

CUSAT CAT 2025 Result: Here's How To Check

Visit the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in

Click on the CAT 2025 result link and log in using your credentials

Once logged in, your result will appear on the screen

Download and print a copy for the counselling rounds

What's Next After the CUSAT CAT 2025 Results?

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the CUSAT CAT 2025 counselling process, expected to begin later in June.

The counselling process includes:

Online registration

Choice filling of preferred courses and colleges

Document verification

Seat allotment

Payment of fees

Each programme at the university has a designated number of seats-for instance, Marine Engineering offers 80 seats, while Naval Architecture and Ship Building has 42 seats, including 15 specifically set aside for Indian Navy personnel.

Admission will be finalised based on candidates' merit, the number of seats available, and completion of document verification along with fee payment.