Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt Song Faces Ban In India Over Vulgar Lyrics, To Be Taken Down: Sources

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, released on Sunday, features Nora alongside Sanjay Dutt and is part of the upcoming Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil. While a small section of viewers praised Nora's energetic dance performance, a large number of internet users criticised the track for what they described as vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography.

Complaint Registered Against The Song

An advocate has approached the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and harmful, particularly to minors.

A formal complaint has been filed before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) by Advocate Vineet Jindal requesting urgent legal action against the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring actors Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. The complaint has also been marked to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Censor Board has been directed to take strict actions. Film Board Certification rules to be amended if deemed necessary. Furthermore, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will intensify surveillance on obscene content.

The complainant has urged authorities to impose an immediate ban and ensure removal of the song from all digital platforms, emphasizing the need to safeguard public decency and protect minors from exposure to allegedly obscene content.

What Is The Complaint?

The complainant alleges that the song, which has been released on YouTube and is widely circulating across social media platforms, contains "highly vulgar, sexually suggestive, and obscene expressions." It is further contended that the picturization and dance sequences are provocative in nature and contribute to promoting vulgarity, thereby disturbing public decency.

According to the complaint, certain lyrics in the song are explicitly objectionable and inappropriate for public consumption, especially given their easy accessibility to minors. The complainant has raised concerns that such content, when freely available online, exposes children to material that is not age-appropriate.

The complaint also identifies key contributors associated with the song, including lyricist Raqeeb Alam, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and singer Mangli.

From a legal standpoint, the complainant asserts that the publication and circulation of the song may attract penal provisions under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

It has also been stated that a separate criminal complaint has already been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell in relation to the song.

How The Internet Reacted To The Obscene Lyrics

In the video, Nora Fatehi performs in a dance-bar setting, accompanied by dozens of backup dancers. The highly stylised choreography and the lyrics quickly became a topic of debate online, with many users expressing strong disapproval.

One post on X read, "Nora Fatehi's new song has crossed all the limits of Vulgarity!!"

Another user questioned the role of regulators, writing, "Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?"

A third user raised concerns about the song's influence, stating, "One of the most vulgar lyrics ever produced in India. What effect will this have on the youth? Many girls will make reels on this song. This will be played in public places."

Another user added, "What a disgusting level of lyrics in this new song of Nora Fatehi."

About The Song And The Film

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya.

The song appears in KD: The Devil, an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.

Set in the 1970s, the story follows a petty criminal named Kaali who becomes involved in the underworld. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.