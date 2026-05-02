<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Naseem Mughal Teases Collab With Sandeep Reddy Vanga: "You Are My Dream Director"

Naseem Mughal made his presence felt in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, where he essayed the role of Lulli Dakait, one of Babu Dakait's (Asif Ali Haider Khan) henchmen. He recently took to Instagram to share a picture with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, teasing a possible collaboration with him.

Sharing a carousel of pictures, Naseem Mughal wrote, "Dreams don't work unless you do... aur phir milte hain aise moments ... Bas shuruat hai... aage kahaani aur badi hogi @sandeepreddy.vanga sir thank you so much for your kind words means a lot to me you're my dream director."

Naseem Mughal's Brutal Scene In Dhurandhar

One of the most brutal scenes was in the opening segment-an assault between Lulli (Naseem Mughal) and Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazhari.

Naseem also spoke about how Ranveer Singh made him feel comfortable before the scene.

He added, "Before that scene, we had another one together-the dhaba scene, when we go to Alam's (Gaurav Gera) shop, where Babu (Asif Ali Haider Khan) is our boss. Before that scene itself, he made me feel so comfortable that I kept thinking, am I really working with Ranveer?"

He continued, "He never makes you feel that he's a big star. The energy he brings - he is very down-to-earth. The way he talks, he always hugs you first. That hug alone makes you feel comfortable."

Thanking the crew for their efforts, Naseem said, "I had been searching for a moment like this for a long time. For the last 13 years, I was waiting for this moment in my life, when it would finally come."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Dhurandhar 2 Review

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had taken to X to call out the 'industry' who mocked Dhurandhar.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "Writers & actors built careers on propaganda, and the industry stayed quiet like cats. Now the same clan mock Dhurandhar. You don't get to call yourself liberal if your first instinct is to mock. Don't know when truth started getting labelled as propaganda...... strange times."

He continued, "COMING TO THE POINT..... I want to tell @AdityaDharFilms & @RanveerOfficial - yeh kaala drishti aise nahi jaayega... Muthi bhar ke laal mirch se kaam nahi chalega.... poora khet jalana padega. Watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge last night.... Outstanding film."

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year and the biggest single-language earner. The sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of the original film within just 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, along with Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, reprises his role in this installment. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 marked a shift from the first part by releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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