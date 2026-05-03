Sunita Ahuja Brings Up Shooting Incident As She Takes A Dig At Govinda On <i>Laughter Chefs 3</i>, Watch

Sunita Ahuja has once again grabbed attention with her candid remarks, this time on national television. During a recent appearance on Laughter Chefs Season 3, she reunited with her nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah.

While the moment began on a heartfelt note, it quickly turned sharp as Sunita took a fresh dig at her husband, Govinda.

Addressing Kashmera, she said, "Kashmera, I want to tell you one thing, the guy who respects his wife is a hero. Joh ankhiyon se goli maarta hai, jahaan third party pe chala jaata hai... toh ghutno pe goli maare. (If there is a third party, he ends up shooting his own knee)."

Her statement left both the audience and those on stage surprised.

Govinda's Statement

The actor misfired his licensed gun and accidentally shot himself in the foot in 2024. A part of the gun's lock was said to be broken, which led to the misfiring.

Hours after hospitalisation, Govinda gave an update on his health by releasing an audio clip.

The actor said, "Namaskaar, pranaam. Main hoon Govinda. Aap sab logon ka aashirwaad aur maa-baap ka aashirwaad hai aur Guru ki krupa ke wajah se. Mujhe jo goli lagi thi, woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyawaad deta hoon yahaan ke doctor ka. Aadarniya Dr Agarwal ji ka aur aap sab logon ki prarthana jo hai. Aap logon ka dhanyawaad. (I am Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents' blessings, and the grace of my guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been taken out. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr Agarwal, and I appreciate all your prayers.)"

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, shared that the actor was storing his licensed handgun in a cupboard when it dropped to the ground and misfired. The incident happened when Govinda was alone at home and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, was in Kolkata at that time and had left for Mumbai after hearing of the misfire.

"We had a 6 AM flight to catch for a show in Kolkata, and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," said Govinda's manager.

His manager concluded by saying that Govinda sustained only a leg injury, and it wasn't that serious.

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