Govinda's Accidental Bullet Injury: Arshad Warsi And Arbaaz Khan Call It "Unfortunate"

Govinda sustained a bullet injury in his leg today. The actor was hospitalised this morning after accidentally shooting himself with his licensed revolver. Now, Arshad Warsi has reacted to the unfortunate incident. At the trailer launch event of his film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, the actor said, “It is very unfortunate. Should have not happened. We all feel bad for him. We were talking about how unfortunate this is. This is a very weird coincidence. Should have not happened, that's what I think.”

Arbaaz Khan, who is producing Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, added, “What Arshad said is absolutely right that it is a very unfortunate incident. Obviously, it just happened so we don't know the details of it. We just wish him well and that he is okay and safe and that's about it. Our love and prayers are with him. Hope he recovers fast from all of this.”

Hours after hospitalisation, Govinda gave an update on his health by releasing an audio clip. The actor said, “Namahskaar, pranaam, Main Hoon Givinda. Aap sab logon ka aashirwaad aur maa Baap ka aashirwaad hai aur Guru ki Krupa ke wajah se. Mujhe jo goli lagi thi, who nikaal di gayee hai. Main dhanyawad deta hoon yahaan ke doctor kaa. Aadarniya doctor Agarwaal ji kaa aur aap sab logon ki praartahana jo hai. Aap logon ka dhanyawaad. (I am Govinda. Thanks to your blessings, my parents' blessings, and the grace of my guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been taken out. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr. Agarwal, and I appreciate all your prayers).”

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha shared that the actor was storing his licensed handgun in a cupboard when it dropped to the ground and misfired. The incident happened when Govinda was alone at home and was getting ready to leave for Kolkata. His wife Sunita Ahuja was in Kolkata at that time and since then has left for Mumbai after she heard of the misfire.

"We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened," said Govinda's manager. “It is due to God's grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and it was nothing serious."

According to the manager, Govinda's condition is now stable. His daughter Tina is with him. The actor would have to spend at least two days in the hospital.