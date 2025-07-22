British YouTuber Apologises After Eating Chicken Inside ISKCON London Restaurant

British YouTuber 'Cenzo' has released an apology after a video of him eating chicken from KFC inside ISKCON's Govinda's Restaurant in London went viral, triggering public outrage. The popular vegetarian eatery is part of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and follows strict religious dietary practices that exclude meat.

In the video, Cenzo, who is of African descent, enters the premises, asks if meat is served, and upon learning that it isn't, proceeds to eat his own takeaway chicken meal at a table inside. He even offers the non-vegetarian food to nearby patrons and staff, visibly unsettling them. The incident escalated until he was removed from the premises by staff.

The power of social media on full display- British influencer Cenzo has issued a public apology to the Hindu community and ISKCON after facing massive backlash for his prank at the temple's restaurant in London, where he ate chicken.



And to those who told me to, “just ignore it”… pic.twitter.com/XBTMAdxGbO — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) July 22, 2025

Critics slammed the act as disrespectful, calling it a deliberate provocation and a possible act of religious intolerance.

Many social media users accused Cenzo of mocking a sacred space and disregarding its dietary rules, with some going so far as to call it a form of cultural or racial insensitivity.

Horrendous. 😳😡



This African-British youth entered into ISKCON's Govinda restaurant - knowingly that it's pure Veg restaurant - asked if there's meat available, then pulled out his KFC box and not only ate chicken (chewed like a 🐷), but also offered others working/eating in… pic.twitter.com/TtPJz9Jg7m — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) July 19, 2025

In his apology, Cenzo claimed he was unaware of the restaurant's religious links, despite being seen near the ISKCON temple just minutes before entering Govinda's. He admitted the act was a misguided attempt at humour and has since removed the video. The incident has reignited discussions about the responsibilities of content creators, cultural respect in multicultural societies, and the impact of prank culture on community harmony.