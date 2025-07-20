Outrage After African-British Man Eats Chicken Inside ISKCON Restaurant In London: "Horrendous"

A shocking incident unfolded at ISKCON's Govinda restaurant, a well-known pure vegetarian establishment, when a British youth of African descent entered the premises and asked if they served meat. Upon being informed that the restaurant only serves vegetarian food, the man brazenly pulled out a box of chicken from KFC and proceeded to eat it inside the restaurant. What's more, he offered the non-vegetarian food to others present, including staff and patrons. The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about whether this act was motivated by racism or Hindu hate.

According to the video, the incident happened in London.

Here's the video:

Horrendous. 😳😡



This African-British youth entered into ISKCON's Govinda restaurant - knowingly that it's pure Veg restaurant - asked if there's meat available, then pulled out his KFC box and not only ate chicken (chewed like a 🐷), but also offered others working/eating in… pic.twitter.com/TtPJz9Jg7m — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) July 19, 2025

Internet users have slammed the man's blatant disregard for the restaurant's ethos and called it an act of racism. Some said that his actions may have been driven by a lack of understanding or a deliberate attempt to disrespect the cultural and religious values of the Hindu community.

One user wrote, "He achieved nothing by harassing people! Zero achievement but created a nuisance in society."

Another commented, "Hope the complaint was filed in the local police station … Don't know if he can be arrested for this or not, but this is pure hate towards Hindus and he is fully aware that Hindus won't retaliate, so he dared to do such a horrendous thing."

A third said, "Why didn't they call the police? They are smiling, if you are a coward don't ask others for help."

A fourth added, "The intentional violation of a cultural and religious norm in this manner is a clear demonstration of intolerance that cannot be tolerated in any civilised society."