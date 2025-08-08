No Decision To Drop Foreigners Tribunal Cases Against Non-Muslims: Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday denied media reports that his government has asked officials of the foreigners tribunals to drop cases against members of six communities - Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Parsi - who entered the state before 2015, citing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"The government has not issued any new directive apart from what is already outlined in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). If any special cabinet decision is ever taken, I always inform you, but in this case, no such special decision has been made," he told reporters.

He said the CAA provides security and protection to people who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The CAA itself provides protection and security to individuals who entered India before 2014.

"That is the current law, and unless the Supreme Court strikes it down, no additional cabinet decision is necessary," Mr Sarma said.

He also said the state government has allowed withdrawing cases from the foreigners tribunal against two communities - Koch Rajbongshi and Gorkha.

"Their names, which had earlier been listed in the tribunal, are now being removed," he said.

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) has called for protests on Friday, claiming that the BJP-led government is trying to dilute the Assam Accord, which has a cut-off of 1971 for getting citizenship in Assam irrespective of religion.

The Citizenship Amendment Act is aimed to provide a fast track to citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities, except Muslims, from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, on the condition that they have lived in India for six years and have entered the country by December 31, 2014.

The foreigners tribunals in Assam are quasi-judicial bodies that adjudicate on matters of citizenship based on lineage and a 1971 cut-off date.

Of about 1.6 lakh people declared foreigners so far, more than 69,500 are Hindus.