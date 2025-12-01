Clash Erupts In Village Along Assam-Meghalaya Border Over Name Plate Removal

A clash broke out between residents of a village along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Sunday, leading to several people being injured.

An argument started between the residents of Pilingkata over the removal of a name plate in the area which is considered one of the disputed ones along the states' border.

A group of women from the Meghalaya side allegedly assaulted several women from Assam side, reports stated. The situation escalated, prompting large groups from both sides to gather and engage in a heated altercation.

Several individuals were injured in the clash, but no arrests had been made so far. Additional security forces were deployed in the area to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas, including Pilingkata, along the 884.9-km-long inter-state border. The two states had signed an agreement in March 2022 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the disputes in six areas.

Out of 36.79 sq km of disputed areas taken up for settlement in the first phase at six places, Assam got 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya received 18.33 sq km.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972 and has since then challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, which is recognised by Assam as its border.

The Assam and Meghalaya governments had erected border pillars in five of the disputed areas by Independence Day, in a definitive step towards the resolution of long-standing boundary differences.