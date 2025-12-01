Sheikh Hasina's Family Hit With Fresh Sentences In Corruption Case

In a continuation of the corruption cases against Sheikh Hasina and her family members, more trouble has emerged for the former Prime Minister, her sister, and her niece, British Member of Parliament Tulip Siddiq.

A Bangladesh court has sentenced the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and her niece and British MP Tulip Siddiq in a case allegedly involving the allocation of plots under the Purbachal New Town Project in Dhaka.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been given a five-year prison sentence, while her sister Sheikh Rehana-who was with her during the violent protests last year-has been sentenced to seven years in prison by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The Dhaka court has also sentenced British MP Tulip Siddiq to two years in prison. Siddiq had earlier criticised the legal system in Bangladesh, calling it "politically motivated" and describing herself as "collateral damage" in a political fight in the country. She was a minister until her resignation in January.

The Awami League has criticised the legal process, calling it "entirely predictable." The party said, "Just as other recent ACC cases have been - since it is clear that the ACC itself is a political mechanism used for political ends by desperate, unelected men."

"The allegations against Sheikh Hasina, her sister, and many others, including members of her immediate and wider family, are firmly denied. No persuasive evidence of corruption was heard at the ACC, because none exists. Defendants did not have proper legal representation at the ACC and were judged in absentia," the Awami League added.

"The process fails to pass any reasonable test of judicial fairness - a point that has been made forcefully by both local and international legal experts," the party said.

After the death sentence for crimes against humanity, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was earlier sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison - seven years each in three separate corruption cases. Dhaka's Special Judge Court-5 delivered the verdict on November 27.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed six separate cases in January over corruption involving the allocation of plots. Apart from Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed Putul are also accused in the cases.

On November 17, Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, along with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Hitting out at the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government in Bangladesh, the Awami League said, "Yunus is using the ACC as a smokescreen to distract attention from his own governance failings."