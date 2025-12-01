Samantha And Raj Nidimoru Confirm Coimbatore Wedding, See First Pics

After months of will-they-won't-they and sharing glimpses of director Raj Nidimoru on her Instagram feed, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally not only confirmed their relationship, but also their very private wedding.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made their relationship Instagram official when the couple shared the first pictures from their intimate wedding on social media.

The couple, who was rumoured to be in a relationship since 2024, got married on Monday morning at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

See post:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the post on Instagram with a simple caption, the date of her wedding with Raj Nidimoru: "01.12.2025".

For their nuptials, the couple opted for a simple look. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a red silk saree, pairing it with traditional gold jewellery and styling her hair in a neat bun. Raj Nidimoru chose a white kurta with churidaar pyjama, layered with a beige Nehru jacket.

In a statement issued by the Isha Foundation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru wed in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Monday morning.

It was an intimate ceremony, attended by the couple's close family and friends, the foundation added in its statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have worked together on the Prime Video series The Family Man season two and Citadel: Honey Bunny, with her starring as an actor and him serving as director.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in the Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, which has Raj Nidimoru on board as co-creator and producer.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to her frequent co-star Naga Chaitanya from 2017 until their separation in 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De between 2015 and 2022.

