Samantha Marries Raj Nidimoru At Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre In Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru were rumoured to be in a relationship since 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru sparked dating rumours earlier this year.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru married on Monday morning at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, sources told NDTV. They arrived in Coimbatore on Sunday evening for the wedding ceremony.

The couple was rumoured to be in a relationship since 2024, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu soft launching Raj Nidimoru as her partner on her Instagram feed, but they never publicly confirmed their relationship.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have collaborated on Prime Video series The Family Man season two and Citadel: Honey Bunny, in the capacities of actor and director, respectively.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru sparked dating rumours earlier this year when the actor posted several photos on her Instagram from the World Pickleball League, where she appeared in the stands with the director, cheering for her team Chennai Super Champs.

Since then, she has kept her fans and followers guessing about whether or not she and Raj Nidimoru are actually dating. Reports that the couple had been house hunting also went viral on social media a few months ago.

This is a second marriage for both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to her frequent co-star Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to 2022.

