Rishab Shetty Asked Ranveer Singh Not To Imitate <i>Kantara's</i> Daiva Chavundi Scene? Here's What We Know

The closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa turned unexpectedly contentious after a video featuring Ranveer Singh went viral and ignited a strong backlash online.

What began as a spirited moment of admiration for Rishab Shetty's Kantara performance soon spiralled into a controversy.

Now, a report has revealed that the situation could have been avoided altogether, because Rishab Shetty had already asked Ranveer not to mimic the Daiva before the actor even returned to the stage.

Rishab Shetty Allegedly Warned Ranveer Singh

According to a source cited by Bangalore Times, the tense moment unfolded backstage before the actor's act. Ranveer reportedly stepped off the stage to greet dignitaries, including Rajinikanth and Rishab Shetty, when he excitedly began imitating the Daiva sequence from Kantara.

The source said, as quoted by the publication, "Ranveer came down from the stage to greet the guests, including Rajinikanth and Rishab (Shetty). The moment he saw Rishab, he got excited and began mimicking the Daiva, which Rishab asked him to stop-though politely."

Despite the gentle warning, the Bollywood actor returned to the stage and recreated the moment again. The source added, "His intention wasn't wrong, but referring to the Daiva as a 'female ghost' and performing the act while wearing shoes shocked many. Rishab stayed calm and chose not to escalate it at such a high-profile event."

Social Media Backlash

In the viral video, Ranveer can be heard enthusiastically recalling how he watched Kantara Chapter 1 in cinemas. He said, "I watched Kantara in theatres, and Rishab's performance was outstanding, especially when the female ghost enters your body; that shot was so amazing."

He then proceeded to recreate the scene on stage and even asked the audience whether they would like to see him in Kantara 3. This attempt at humour did not land well with netizens, who accused the actor of trivialising a sacred tradition and urged him to be more culturally sensitive.

While neither actor has issued an official statement yet, the revelation that Rishab had already cautioned Ranveer before the act has added a new layer to the controversy.

ALSO READ: Video: Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash For Imitating Daiva Chavundi Scene From Kantara At IFFI Goa