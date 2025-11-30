Video: Ranveer Singh Faces Backlash For Imitating Daiva Chavundi Scene From <i>Kantara</i> At IFFI Goa

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has landed in hot waters for allegedly hurting religious sentiments linked to the revered Daiva traditions of coastal Karnataka. The controversy erupted at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where Ranveer was promoting his upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar. During an interaction with actor-filmmaker Rishabh Shetty, Ranveer's light-hearted banter took a turn that many viewers felt crossed a cultural boundary.

Known for his animated personality, Ranveer mimicked a scene inspired by Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence, a sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi, the fierce guardian spirit worshipped in Tulu Nadu.

While praising the Kantara franchise for its impact, he attempted to recreate the moment with humour, describing Chaundi as a “female ghost” and imitating the character with exaggerated expressions, including crossed eyes, his tongue out, and a version of the film's intense “primordial scream.” The act left Shetty laughing on stage.

Ranveer further joked, “Anybody here want to see me in Kantara 3?” pointing at Shetty, “Tell this guy.”

Internet's Reactions To Ranveer Singh's Imitation

Social media started slamming the actor for being insensitive toward sacred cultural beliefs.

A user wrote on X, “Ranveer Singh literally mocking Daiva Chavundi possession in Kantara. How low these movie stars can go for fame, money with zero respect for sacred Tulunad Daivaradhane beliefs. Shame,” adding, “Rishabh is enjoying that mimic?”

Another chimed in, “What happens when we miss our research? Ranveer Singh calls Devi as Ghost, sparks outrage.”

Someone added, “Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful.”

“Very shameful and disrespectful actions by Ranveer Singh. Mocking the goddess by making funny faces. You simply cannot achieve this level of sheer acting in this life,” read a comment.

Ranveer Singh and Rishab Shetty haven't responded to the criticism yet.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also won applause for his tribute to Rajinikanth at IFFI in Goa.

