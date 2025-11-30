<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's much-anticipated romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein released in cinemas on November 28 and has shown steady momentum at the box office.

What's Happening

After opening to a positive response on Friday, the film continued its upward trend on the second day.

According to figures from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 17 crore on Saturday, seeing a slight increase from its Rs 16 crore opening day.

With this, the two-day total stands at Rs 33 crore.

With its current numbers, Tere Ishk Mein has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which had finished at Rs 23.75 crore.

The film still has some way to go before matching the lifetime figure of Shahid Kapoor's Deva, which earned Rs 55.8 crore.

Background

The story of Tere Ishk Mein centres on Kriti Sanon's character Mukti, a young woman who develops feelings for Dhanush's Shankar, a rebellious, impulsive man with a volatile streak.

Their relationship is disrupted by circumstances that force them apart, leading Shankar into heartbreak and revenge as he vows to burn "entire Delhi" for his lost love. Their turbulent and intense emotions form the heart of the narrative.

The film is backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions, and is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. AR Rahman has composed the music, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil.