<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon's Film Off To A Strong Start (But) Lags Behind <i>Saiyaara</i>

Dhanush has returned to Hindi cinema with Tere Ishk Mein, his second collaboration with director Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re (2021).

What's Happening

The film, which also features Kriti Sanon in the lead, opened in theatres on Friday and registered a strong start at the box office.

As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 16.5 crore on its first day.

In terms of footfall, the Hindi version of Tere Ishk Mein recorded an average occupancy of 25.77% on its opening day.

Morning shows saw 15.29% occupancy, while afternoon shows rose to 21.67%. Attendance improved in the evening with 24.55%, and night shows performed the best at 41.56%.

The Tamil version recorded an average occupancy of 20.84%.

Background

For Kriti Sanon, this follows the success of Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and co-starring Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

That film had opened at Rs 9 crore and eventually collected Rs 81 crore.

Dhanush's last release, his Tamil directorial Idly Kadai, had made Rs 11 crore on day one.

Despite good numbers, Tere Ishk Mein still trails behind Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara surprised the industry with a Rs 21 crore opening and later went on to earn Rs 329 crore in India.

However, Dhanush's film has surpassed the opening of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which began with Rs 9 crore before finishing at Rs 78 crore.

Featuring music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the film marks another collaboration between Dhanush and Aanand L Rai.