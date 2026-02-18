Mrunal Thakur Says Her Ex-Boyfriend Lost 15 Kg Trying To 'Catch Up' After Feeling Insecure About Her <i>Super 30</i> Co-Star Hrithik Roshan

Amid swirling speculation about her personal life, Mrunal Thakur has spoken candidly about insecurity, relationships, and how fame can impact private lives.

Mrunal Thakur On Her Ex's Insecurity During Super 30

While promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mrunal appeared on Raunaq Rajani's YouTube channel, where she reflected on a past relationship and the challenges that came with it.

She revealed that her former partner became insecure when she was shooting Super 30 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Recalling the incident, she said, "So this guy, who was a Scandinavian, he thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of men who were good-looking, like Hrithik Roshan. So he started working out, lost like 15-17 kgs, and he got muscles. Later, I found out, because there was a point he just stopped working out and started eating and gained 20 kgs. And I was like what's happening? And he told me, 'I'm just tired catching up.'"

Mrunal further clarified that the decision was never influenced by her, adding, "But I was like, I never asked him to lose weight, but it was his insecurity that I was hanging around with such good-looking men."

She also admitted that while she sometimes feels insecure in relationships, she prefers addressing issues openly rather than letting them grow.

Marriage Rumours With Dhanush

In recent times, Mrunal has been dealing with persistent marriage rumours linking her to Dhanush.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, she dismissed the speculation and said, "No, I think 14th Feb is going to be 1st April, April Fools day. Because I don't know who started this. First of all, I have been quoted but I never said anything. And they just said Mrunal said so."

The rumours gained momentum after Dhanush attended a special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, starring Mrunal, and when she later appeared at the success party of Tere Ishk Mein.

Clarifying her stand, Mrunal reiterated that neither she nor Dhanush has confirmed any romantic relationship, and urged people to be cautious about misleading online content.

