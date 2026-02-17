Mrunal Thakur Recalls Early Struggles In The Film Industry: "Aditya Dhar Was The First Director I Approached"

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein with Siddhant Chaturvedi, which hits screens on February 20, 2026. She clocks 15 years in the industry, and recently she opened up about her initial days, when she began stepping out to actively seek acting opportunities. She revealed that the first director she approached was Aditya Dhar.

What's Happening

Aditya Dhar was the talk of the town with his blockbuster Dhurandhar last year. He is now all set for the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, releasing on March 19, 2026.

In a conversation with News18, Mrunal said, "Opportunities didn't come to me easily. I had to create them. I had to chase them. I had to make sure that I flashed my face in front of the directors, saying, 'Sir, main hoon! Kisi na kisi din cast kar lena please.' I don't shy away from doing these things. In fact, Aditya Dhar was the first director I approached and asked for work from. When I spoke to him after Dhurandhar, I told him that I'll always remember that day. I didn't know how to ask for work. I didn't know how to communicate."

She added, "If I'm a fan of somebody, I have to tell that person. Even if I don't know them, I somehow find their numbers or message them on Instagram. As artists, we want to be appreciated for the work we do and collaborate with talents who can bring something out of the box. And when they know that you're hungry for a role in their film, their approach towards their craft also changes. Unko pata hota hai ki iss actor ko meri film sacchi mein karna hai."

Speaking about her upcoming release Do Deewane Seher Mein, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mrunal talked about how she spotted an opportunity in it. She added, "I told him that I want to work with him. I made a pitch also. I said, 'Sir, toh hum next kab film kar rahe hai?' I'm very vocal about these things, and that's how I got to do a film with Ravi sir also. I would like to believe that I've reached here today because I had the courage."

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Set in an urban landscape, Do Deewane Seher Mein follows the lives of two individuals who are still discovering themselves while navigating a growing emotional connection.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur's characters are shown dealing with confusion, emotional distance, and moments of quiet intimacy. Their relationship does not revolve around finding perfection but around understanding each other's flaws and learning to accept them.

Rather than portraying love as a fairytale, the film appears to explore how relationships evolve through patience, empathy, and honesty.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Har love story perfect nahi hoti, kuch iss seher jaisi khubsurat bhi hoti hain! It's time to be a part of an ishq-bhari kahani!"

Written by Kaushal Shah, the film brings together Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Viraj Gehlani, and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles. Abhiruchi Chand handles cinematography, while Monisha Baldawa serves as the editor. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to release on February 20.

