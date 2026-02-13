<i>Dhurandhar</i> Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Film's Viral Fan Edit In Rehman Dakait Style: <i>'Kasainuma'</i>

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar created history at the box office, breaking several records and earning widespread praise for its performances. Among the standout acts was Akshaye Khanna, whose portrayal of Rehman Dakait—from his dialogue delivery to his dance moves and the viral track FA9LA—received immense appreciation.

One of Akshaye's lines that became a major social media highlight was, "Rehman Dakait ki di hui maut, badi kasainuma hoti hai." ("The death given by Rehman Dakait is very 'kasainuma.'")

What 'Kasainuma' Means

The word has roots in Hindi and Urdu. It combines "kasa-i" (butcher) and "numa" (resembling). The term implies a death that is more than a simple killing. It conveys a brutal, slow, and terrifying execution. In the film, it reflects how Rehman Dakait's violence is cold-blooded and calculated, meant to instill fear rather than merely eliminate an opponent.

Aditya Dhar Praises Fan Edit

Now, director Aditya Dhar reacted to a fan-made Dhurandhar edit in Rehman Dakait's style. Impressed by the creativity, he commented, "What a Qasainuma Edit!! Brilliant! Keep it up, brother!!"

What a Qasainuma Edit!! 🤩😁

Brilliant! ❤️

Keep it up brother!! 🤗🙏 https://t.co/RolWg3ZmME — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) February 11, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Update

Unlike the first film, which was released solely in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will hit cinemas on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

Recap

The first installment featured an ensemble cast including R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, introducing audiences to a high-stakes, two-part espionage saga.

The story followed an Indian intelligence operative working undercover in Karachi, navigating criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror group threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an undercover Indian agent who has now firmly embedded himself within Pakistan's underworld.



Also Read: Dhurandhar To Tu Yaa Main, How Crocodiles Played Metaphor And Main Character In Bollywood Films