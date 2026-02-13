'Dhurandhar' Pirated DVDs Selling For Rs 16 In Pakistan. Watch Viral Video

YouTuber Karl Rock, who is based in India, recently found pirated copies of Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh being openly sold in Pakistan for as little as PKR 50 (approximately Rs 16). Rock, who is originally from New Zealand but married to an Indian woman, was documenting his visit to Karachi's well-known Rainbow Centre - a marketplace regarded as a hub of pirated content - when he stumbled upon a shopkeeper selling copies of the popular Indian movie.

Rock expressed surprise at how easily the film could be purchased at such a low price in Pakistan. "Indian films are banned in Pakistan, but look what I found," Rock can be heard saying in the video, adding: "This is a new film from India?

"This is an Indian film, Dhurandhar. It has been released recently," the shopkeeper replied.

"Ye film kitne ruppe ki hai? (How much for the movie?)" Rock then asks the shopkeeper, who responded: "Sir, it is for Rs 50 PKR (Rs 16)."

Rock also highlighted that Ranveer is Sindhi and that his grandparents came to India from Pakistan during partition.

After setting historic benchmarks at the box office, Dhurandhar premiered on Netflix on January 30 and, within its first week of streaming, climbed to the top of the platform's weekly Top 10 list. At one point, Dhurandhar occupied the numero uno spot in both India and Pakistan, highlighting the mass appeal of the movie.

'It's Crazy'

As the video went viral, Indian social media users were astonished by the mass appeal of the movie in Pakistan and how CDs and pendrives were still being used to pirate content.

"A film bashing Pakistan is being loved in Pakistan, lol," said one user, while another added: "Still Selling pirated films is crazy... Still remember 15 years ago or so my cousin brought CDs of pirated movies."

A third commented: "The movie is banned by Pakistan government, but it is getting pirated normally, and it is also the top trending Netflix movie. Make it make sense."

A fourth said: "We can still buy films on a pendrive and CD in Pakistan? This trend was over here before at least 10 years. Strange."

Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpande noted the 'unprecedented' reach of the movie, stating that while it was only released in one language, it has still emerged as the most-watched film in Pakistan.

"The success of Dhurandhar 1 in just one language has been so unprecedented. It has left behind South films. The contribution from the southern states, even for the Hindi original, is three times that of another successful Hindi film. It is the most-watched film in Pakistan too. Many people from the industry who I deeply respect have told me that there is life before Dhurandhar and there is life after Dhurandhar; you have changed the grammar of storytelling," said Deshpande.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to hit theatres on March 19 after the first teaser was launched earlier this month.