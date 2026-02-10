How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Akshaye Khanna Reacted When Kangana Ranaut Tried To Flirt With Him

A resurfaced clip from Koffee With Karan has once again brought Akshaye Khanna's reserved personality into the spotlight. As the actor enjoys renewed attention for his performance in Dhurandhar, an old confession by Kangana Ranaut about trying to flirt with him - and getting no response - has gone viral.

When Kangana Ranaut Recalled Being Ignored By Akshaye Khanna

The moment dates back to Season 3 of Koffee With Karan, when Kangana Ranaut appeared on the show alongside Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. During a candid chat, host Karan Johar asked if she had ever tried to flirt with someone who completely ignored her.

Kangana did not hesitate before naming Akshaye Khanna. She replied, "I tried to talk to him, but he never spoke to me. He doesn't talk, he doesn't talk to anybody."

Backing her statement, Anil Kapoor added humorously, "Yeah, she told me ki yaar yeh dekhta hi nahi hai meri taraf (he doesn't even look at me)."

The revelation amused both the audience and the guests. Kangana and Akshaye had previously worked together in the 2010 film No Problem.

Over the years, several of Akshaye Khanna's co-stars have spoken about his reserved nature on set. Known for staying in his own zone, the actor rarely indulges in small talk and prefers to focus on his work.

What's Next For Akshaye Khanna?

Currently, Akshaye is enjoying a wave of appreciation following his role in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, where he shared screen space with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and others.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to make his Telugu debut with the PVCU film Mahakali. In the film, Akshaye will play Shukracharya.

He will also appear in the Netflix courtroom drama Ikka alongside Sunny Deol, reuniting with his Border co-star after 29 years.

