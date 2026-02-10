Govinda Reacts To Wife Sunita Accusing Him Of Not Helping Son Yash's Career

Amid several interviews where Sunita Ahuja has repeatedly spoken about Govinda's extramarital affairs, there is one interaction where she accused him of not being present and doing his bit for their son Yash's career in movies. Govinda recently reacted to the statements made.

In a conversation with ANI, Govinda said, "Maine Nadiadwala se kaha, toh he gave his guidance to Yash kaise filmein banayi jati hain, kaam kiya jata hai. (I asked Nadiadwala to guide my son, and he helped him learn different aspects of filmmaking.)"

"Yash mujhse better actor niklega. Woh mujhse technically better hai. Toh mein umeed karta hoon, uska prastutikaran kisine sahi kar diya, toh he's huge."

He added, "I left politics for my family as I did not want political life to hamper my family life and hurt them, especially my children. So I stepped out of politics."

What Sunita Ahuja Said

Highlighting Govinda's absence from making calls for his son Yash's career, Sunita Ahuja had told MissMalini, "Being Govinda's son, he didn't tell him, 'Aap meri help kardo'. Govinda ne bhi uski koi help nahi ki. (Despite being Govinda's son, he never asked him, 'Please help me.' Govinda also didn't help him in any way.)"

"Maine uske muh par bola, Tu baap hai ki kya hai? (I said to his face, "Are you even a father or what?)" she added.

Govinda On Wife Sunita Ahuja's Claims About His Extramarital Affair

Govinda responded to recent claims by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, firmly dismissing allegations of an extramarital affair and speaking about his dedication to his work and professional conduct in the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Govinda said, "Kab nahi laga aarop mujh par? (When did I not get this accusation?)"

He added, "Jo aarop laga raha mere bachpan ka pyaar hai (The accusation is by my childhood love). In the matter of love. It never worked properly. Ab jo pyaar ho raha hai kisi ke sochne ke mutabik ye budhape ka hai. (Now this love, according to someone's thinking, is old age love.)"

While opening up about his professional ethics and respect for colleagues, the Hero No. 1 actor shared, "I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine tang kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho. I thank all the artists and heroines. Meri jo films chali hai, for that I am thankful to my directors, songs, and heroines in the films. My mother was a heroine. I never misbehave with any heroines. Now she is taking the name. I have seen it. I don't like such words. Isiliye mai kshama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu. Kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai, iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge. (I apologise. My newcomers, I want to work with them. I don't want them to be afraid.)"

He also shared life lessons passed down from his mother, saying, "My mother told me, Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don't they have money? Don't they have respect? I welcome all my actresses. I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I thank you."

Govinda also responded to the name being allegedly linked with him, saying, "Ye jo naam le rahi Komal, mai dhanyavad deta hu ki jo mai aaj saved hu, vo ek bhi shabd bahi bolti hai, vo chup hai. Itne mein to aaj kal youngsters jo hai..."

About Govinda And Sunita

Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

