Sunita Ahuja Breaks Silence On Rumours About Govinda's Affairs: "<i>Main Maaf Nahi Karungi</i>"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's rocky marriage has been on the radar throughout the last year. With several reports leading to their separation due to Govinda's multiple affairs, there has been much speculation about where their marriage is headed. Sunita Ahuja has shared her views time and again, and quite recently has once again spoken about it.

What's Happening

In a promo released by MissMalini of their podcast, Sunita Ahuja is heard saying, "Aisi ladkiyan bahut aati hain, but tum thodi bewakoof ho. Tum 63 ke ho gaye ho. You need to get Tina married, Yash ki career hai. Main Govinda ko nahi maaf karungi. (Many such women come along, but you're a bit foolish. You are 63 years old now. You need to get Tina married; Yash has his career to focus on. I will not forgive Govinda)."

She further added, "Main Nepal ki hoon; khukri nikal dungi na, toh sabki haalat kharab ho jaayegi. Isliye bolti hoon, satark ho ja beta, abhi bhi. (I'm from Nepal; if I take out a khukri, everyone will be in trouble. That's why I tell him, be careful, there's still time)."

Furthermore, highlighting Govinda's absence from making calls for his son Yash's career, Sunita Ahuja continued, "Being Govinda's son, he didn't tell him, 'Aap meri help kardo'. Govinda ne bhi uski koi help nahi ki." (Despite being Govinda's son, he never asked him, 'Please help me'. Govinda also didn't help him in any way.)

"Maine uske muh par bola, Tu baap hai ki kya hai?" (I said to his face, Are you even a father or what)?" she concluded.

About Govinda And Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. They kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been circulating online since February this year. Speculation about their relationship troubles gained momentum after Sunita Ahuja shared personal details in a few recent interviews a couple of months ago.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Reports also suggested that the couple reconciled a few months ago. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple posed together in front of the media. Slamming all speculation of a rift, Sunita declared no power can separate her from Govinda.

Earlier this year, Govinda had fainted at his home and was rushed to the hospital. After a series of tests and medical supervision, the actor was discharged the same afternoon. He also interacted with the media, saying he was completely fine.

After Govinda was discharged from Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital, his wife Sunita Ahuja said in her latest vlog that she found out about Govinda's recent hospital visit from his interview. Sunita Ahuja, who was out of town, seemed to have been disconnected from the situation. Responding to a fan's query, Sunita said, "Govinda is completely fit. He was working out to prepare for his new film Duniyadaari when he fainted."

She added, "I have just returned and watched an interview where it was mentioned that he suffered fatigue due to over-exercising. But he's doing well now. Don't worry."

After coming out of the hospital, Govinda said he fainted due to "fatigue" caused by over-exercising. He also advised fans to include yoga and pranayama in their fitness regimen.

