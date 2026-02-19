Govinda Washed Mother's Feet On Her Birthday And Drank The Water, Says Nephew

Govinda, a hero who defined a generation with his stardom and comic antics, has been in the headlines for quite some time. This time, he's not making news for his films but for a rift in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja. Amid the ongoing chatter and Sunita's truth bombs, Govinda's nephew Vinay Anand shared an anecdote about the superstar's dedication to his mother.

Speaking on the Hindi Rush podcast, Vinay reflected on Govinda's influence on him: "I have been deeply inspired by Govinda throughout my life. And not just me—when he became number one, the entire country was inspired by him. There wasn't a single superstar who wasn't copying him or dancing like him. Even those who didn't know how to dance started dancing because of him. I saw him at home too. When it was my grandmother's birthday and he came over, he washed her feet in a ceremonial plate and then drank that very water."

During the same conversation, Vinay Anand shared that his uncle didn't accept his film offers.

"I often get troubled myself. I've taken many film offers to him; he didn't do them. I've taken many event offers; he doesn't accept them. He has his reasons. There is a 14-year age gap between us, and he has always been like a father figure to me. Although he is my maternal uncle, I have never questioned him out of respect or asked 'why?'" he said.

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda's Mother

Meanwhile, Sunita Ahuja said in one of her recent vlogs how Govinda was scared of his mother back in the day.

Asked about Govinda's rumored affairs, Sunita said, "At that time, my mother-in-law was alive. He was very scared of her. After her passing, he became more carefree. Now he doesn't fear anyone and does what he wants. The company he keeps is not good. He is not a child; I can't keep him with me all the time. He is a hero. In the past, I have also said if he had an affair, what of it? But everything has an age. In youth, even I partied and enjoyed life, but there is a time for everything."

Govinda has been married to Sunita Ahuja since 1987. They share two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

