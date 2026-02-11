Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Love Story, From Secret Wedding To Rumoured Affair With Neelam And Remarriage

Love is in the air.

Love was in the air for Govinda and Sunita Ahuja when they started life together as a man and a woman almost four decades ago.

But love now makes only occasional appearances in their rift-ridden marriage, which has dominated headlines since last year.

The beginning of Govinda and Sunita's love story was no less than a potboiler.

It began in an era of exchanging letters, sans social media and paparazzi.

The constant public friction—which has become conspicuous in the last year—was the cornerstone of their early-days romance as Govinda and Sunita appeared to be people from two different worlds.

The only difference was that it used to make its way to tabloids occasionally back in the day, until Govinda gave an explosive interview to Stardust, clarifying his equation with Sunita and the love of his life, Neelam.

How Govinda Met Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Munjal's elder sister was married to Govinda's maternal uncle, Anand Singh.

During his struggling days, Govinda lived with them for three years.

Sunita used to visit her sister, and that's how she met Govinda at her place.

But it was not love at first sight for Sunita and Govinda.

Govinda, a grounded Virar boy, found Sunita too high-society for his liking, while Sunita thought he was too desi for her taste.

Their constant bickering was at the forefront until Govinda's uncle intervened.

Govinda's uncle often encouraged them to dance together, leading to playful rivalry and eventually affection.

Meanwhile, Sunita's brother played cupid, exchanging letters between the two.

Secret Marriage

In her interview with ETimes, Sunita revealed she fell for Govinda at just 15.

"I used to stay at my sister's house and my jijaji was Govinda's mama. We used to dance together. I was married at 18 and had Tina when I was 19. If you ask Govinda, he'll say I trapped him in a child marriage," she joked.

Their love faced a minor roadblock when one of Sunita's love letters was intercepted by her mother. But they were meant to be married. Govinda's mother, the legendary singer and actress Nirmala Devi, adored Sunita. She even predicted, "Tu isi se shaadi karega." And it came true.

The couple married on March 11, 1987, in a hush-hush ceremony.

Govinda, then a rising star, was advised to keep the marriage under wraps to protect his growing female fan base.

For two years, Govinda remained an "eligible bachelor" in the public eye while he was married.

In 1989, they acknowledged their relationship publicly when their daughter Tina (Narmmadaa Ahuja) was born.

"I Was in Love with Neelam, Wanted to Marry Her"

Love and reality were in stark contrast for Govinda and Sunita.

In a chat with Stardust, Govinda confessed that he was in love with Neelam and wanted to marry her.

Govinda even hid his marriage from Neelam for a year to keep their on-screen pair intact.

"After meeting a girl like Neelam, any man is bound to lose his balance. I lost mine totally. I was so confused. I liked her tremendously. I was in love with her. I wanted to marry her. But I couldn't. And yet, I didn't want to let go. Even today, I feel jealous when I see her working with other actors. I wish she would start signing films with me again. If not anything, we could at least be friends," Govinda told Stardust.

During the same interview, he also said that he never wanted to get "serious" with Sunita.

"I had never meant to get so seriously involved with Sunita. I was looking for a girl to go around with. I had signed a few films by then, and one day, my elder brother Kirti came to visit me on the sets. I had to do a romantic scene but couldn't bring myself to do it. I felt very uncomfortable and awkward holding a girl in my arms.

"So, later, my brother told me, 'Why don't you have an affair just to get some experience of romance? You'll at least learn how to hold a girl in your arms.' At that point in time, I met Sunita. I admit that my involvement with her was a totally calculated move on my part. And I paid a heavy price for it," Govinda told the publication.

Loss of First Child To Rumoured Affairs Of Govinda

Govinda and Sunita's first child died four months after birth due to premature complications.

In an interview with The Times of India, Govinda revealed, "I have seen 11 deaths in my family, including my first daughter who died when she was four months old. It was an emotionally and financially heavy time."

On the professional front, link-ups with heroines continued for Govinda. The couple perhaps chose to stick together through thick and thin, as rumous are part and parcel of an actor's life.

From Hush-Hush to "All Open" Marriage on 25th Anniversary

In 2012, Govinda fulfilled his mother's last wish to remarry Sunita in a grand traditional ceremony on the occasion of their 25th anniversary.

This time, they celebrated their marriage vows with pheras and rituals.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Govinda said, "My mother wished I remarry Sunita when I turn 49. She wanted us to have a 'sampoorna vivah' (complete wedding). We did it in London with all rituals."

Sunita told The Times of India, "This time, it was better than the first. Earlier, everything was hush-hush. Now, it was all open, filled with friends, laughter, and love."

Sunita's Jai Mata Di Mantra

Rumours of a rift in their marriage first surfaced in February last year. Sunita started talking about Govinda's extra-marital affairs on different podcasts and shows. She launched her YouTube channel too.

The more the rift grows, the fewer Govinda's pictures feature on Sunita's Instagram account.

Addressing the rift rumours, Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindra, told NDTV, "Koi case nahi, sab settle ho raha hai. Ye log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain (there's no case. Everything is settled. People are digging out old stuff)."

Govinda and Sunita even made joint appearances at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last year.

But the chatter around their marriage didn't stop.

On Tuesday, Sunita Ahuja shared an old picture with Govinda and captioned it, "Good old days will be back sooooon. Jai Mata Di."

Conclusion

From secret wedding to remarriage, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's love story was never a bed of roses.

They chose to stick together and raise two children, but gossip and rumours continue to dominate their married life even after four decades.

Probably, the couple are still navigating ways to be the Jodi No. 1.