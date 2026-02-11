After Sonu Sood, Music Producer Offers Rs 1.1 Crore To Rajpal Yadav In Rs 9-Crore Cheque-Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing, surrendered at Tihar Jail in a decade-old Rs 9 crore cheque-bounce case. Following his surrender, a couple of celebrities from the industry have stepped up and offered financial help to the actor to ease his burden.

Joining the bandwagon is music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav, owner of GemTunes Music, who offered Rs 1.1 crore to Rajpal Yadav.

Speaking to IANS, the music producer said, "Rajpal ji has given immeasurable joy to audiences and has been an integral part of Indian cinema. This support is not about money; it is about standing with a fellow human being in his time of need.

"Our industry is a family, and families hold each other when it matters most."

He also posted about this on Instagram and urged more people to come forward to help the actor-comedian.

Earlier, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary, and Tej Pratap Yadav, the national president of Jan Shakti Janata Dal, offered their assistance to the actor in his hour of need.

The Case

According to PTI, the legal trouble started in 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, leading to major financial losses.

Over time, interest, penalties, and delayed payments caused the outstanding amount to rise to nearly Rs 9 crore.

To settle the dues, Rajpal Yadav issued multiple cheques to the lender. However, these cheques were dishonoured, triggering criminal proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

On February 2, 2026, the Delhi High Court directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by 4 pm on February 4. The court observed that his conduct deserved to be deprecated due to repeated breaches of undertakings.

On February 5, 2026, Rajpal Yadav appeared physically before the court for the proceedings. His counsel informed the court that he was ready to submit a demand draft of Rs 25 lakh and adhere to a fresh payment schedule.

Despite the offer, the judge declined to recall the surrender order, emphasising that compassion must be balanced with discipline and that the judiciary could not create "special circumstances" for individuals from the film industry.

Later that day, Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail and began serving his six-month sentence. Jail authorities confirmed that standard procedures were followed.

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav was last seen in Baby John and Interrogation. He is set to appear next in Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, scheduled for release on April 10.