Viral Video: <i>Dhurandhar</i> Singer Jasmine Sandlas Stops Delhi Show Midway, Calls Out Men Harassing Women Fans

A video clip of Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas from her Delhi concert is going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

The singer, who sang the title track track of Dhurandhar and the popular dance number Shararat from the Ranveer Singh movie, refused to continue her show in the national capital when she spotted a couple of men harassing some of the women fans.

Jasmine Sandlas, also known for songs such as Taras, Yaar Na Miley, and Illegal Weapon 2.0, asked the security at the concert to intervene and escort the men in question out of the venue.

In the viral video, the singer is heard saying, "Security, can you please remove these two guys? They are troubling these women."

Jasmine Sandlas won more hearts when she further said, "I will not perform if women don't feel safe in my concert."

A section of social media users praised the singer for her no-nonsense approach to any kind of harassment.

"Real queens protect their kingdom," wrote one on X.

"Women standing for women," said another.

A user on Instagram seemed impressed by Jasmine Sandlas's cool yet "stern stand". "No foul language.. no yelling.. no drama.. a basic civic appeal and a stern stand. Hats off to her."

On the stage, the singer was also joined by actor Ayesha Khan, who featured in Shararat. The duo danced to the Dhurandhar dance track making the crowd go crazy.

"Main saare steps bhool gayi stage pe aake. I'm so glad to be here. I always tell Jasmine, she's a god's child," Ayesha Khan said in one of the videos doing rounds on social media.

