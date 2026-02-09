"It Is The Most-Watched Film In Pakistan Too": <i>Dhurandhar</i> Producer On Film's Massive Success

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and created a storm at the box office, breaking multiple records. Now, the film's producer, Jyoti Deshpande, has reacted to its success.

What The Dhurandhar producer said

Speaking to Fortune India, Jyoti Deshpande said, "This is not just a maker's success; it is as much the audience's success. It has been decades since we saw a film that has taken up the imagination of the movie-going public. They have made it a success by watching the film multiple times and talking about it. It has been in the theatres for 60-plus days."

Comparing the film's run to the iconic Sholay, she added, "After Sholay, I can't think of a film which has been as successful. There is no greater accolade as film-makers we can receive than this. It is something that we can't script, it's something marketing money can't buy, something that money can't achieve."

Discussing Dhurandhar 2, which is set to hit theatres on March 19, the producer said, "Had the first part not fired, the second one would have sat in our cupboard. However, we were sure the first part would fire, so we put that energy out. We are so happy the audience took a shine to it. We believe Dhurandhar 2 would be bigger than the first part. It's going to be in five languages. "

Reflecting on the scale of the film's impact, Jyoti said, "The success of Dhurandhar 1 in just one language has been so unprecedented. It has left behind South films. The contribution from the southern states, even for the Hindi original, is three times that of another successful Hindi film. It is the most-watched film in Pakistan too. Many people from the industry who I deeply respect have told me that there is life before Dhurandhar and there is life after Dhurandhar; you have changed the grammar of storytelling."

Meanwhile, the makers recently unveiled the teaser of Dhurandhar 2, which has generated significant buzz among cinemagoers.



