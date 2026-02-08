Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh's Photo With Cricketer Rinku Singh Breaks The Internet

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh recently shared a special moment with Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, leaving social media buzzing. The trio garnered major attention with their charming smiles, and their crossover moment had fans cheering for their stalwart personalities.

In a now-viral post on X, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen standing in the middle, posing with Rinku Singh on one side and Ranveer Singh on the other.

The photo did not take long to make waves online, with fans gushing over their unfiltered charm. The picture was reportedly shared by the cricketer in a now-deleted Instagram post.

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan looked effortlessly dapper in a black T-shirt paired with a matching headband. Rinku, meanwhile, sported a casual grey-hued T-shirt, while Ranveer Singh turned heads in a chic shirt. The Dhurandhar actor tied his hair into a bun and completed his look with stylish glasses.

Rinku Singh, KKR's (Kolkata Knight Riders) star, shares a close bond with the Jawan actor, the team's co-owner.

What's Next For Shah Rukh Khan And Ranveer Singh?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for King, in which he will co-star with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, and others in key roles. Recently, he announced that the film will hit theatres on December 24 this year.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the second instalment of Dhurandhar, which is set for a theatrical release on March 19. It will also feature Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna, among others.