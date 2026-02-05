'Haven't Watched <i>Dhurandhar</i> Yet, Will Catch It On Netflix Soon': <i>Mirzapur</i> Star Pankaj Tripathi

Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi has been taking things slow, be it life or work. He wants to do things at his own pace, even when it comes to watching films. While the world is swept up in Dhurandhar frenzy, the actor has yet to watch Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller fronted by Ranveer Singh.

Pankaj Tripathi, who co-starred with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's acclaimed sports 83, said he is looking forward to watching Dhurandhar.

"I haven't watched Dhurandhar yet. I spoke to Aditya (Dhar) about the film too... I haven't seen the film. I'm usually unable to go to the theatre to watch films," the actor told NDTV.

Pankaj Tripathi said he will probably now catch the film on Netflix after it premiered on the streamer last week.

"I'll watch the film on Netflix in the next few days. I'll watch it on my day off," he added.

The actor, who was last seen in the 2025 relationship drama Metro In Dino, said he is happy for Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar. Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Dhar first crossed paths on the set of Priyardarshan's 2010 action thriller Aakrosh.

In Aakrosh, Pankaj Tripathi featured in a key role, whereas Aditya Dhar served as an assistant director to Priyadarshan.

"Aditya and I go long back. He was Priyan sir's assistant in Aakrosh. We know each other since Aakrosh days. He is a very sensible, zaheen (wise) person," he said about the filmmaker who made his debut in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Not long ago, Priyardarshan also praised Dhurandhar and his mentee Aditya Dhar in an Instagram post.

Priyadarshan wrote, "There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar, and heartfelt best wishes for Dhurandhar 2."

Aditya Dhar replied to the filmmaker's post, writing "My Dearest Priyan Sir... this means more to me than I can ever put into words!! You believed in me when I was a nobody, and when all I had was conviction and a few written pages."

Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in ManuRanjan with Aditi Rao Hydari and an untitled comedy with Priyadarshan.

The actor is also set to reprise his iconic Mirzapur character Kaleen Bhaiya in the Prime Video show's film adaptation, Mirzapur: The Movie. The actor recently presented and produced the YouTube web series Perfect Family, starring Gulshan Devaiah, Girija Oak Godbole, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, and Neha Dhupia.

