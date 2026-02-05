Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's <i>Mirzapur: The Movie</i> To Release On September 4. Divyenndu Returns As Munna Bhaiya

The feature film adaptation of popular Prime Video series Mirzapur is set to hit the screen on September 4, 2026, the makers announced on Thursday.

Titled Mirzapur: The Movie, the film is billed as "the first-ever cinematic adaptation of the biggest, fan favourite franchise - Mirzapur".

According to Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie narrates an untold chapter from the Mirzapur universe. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

Excel Entertainment also shared the announcement on its official Instagram handle.

The caption read: "Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres on 4th September. Dekhiye #MirzapurTheMovie, 4 September ko aapke nazdeeki cinemagharon mein."

The film features iconic Mirzapur characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and marks the much-anticipated comeback of Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu).

Mirzapur: The Movie also stars Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.

The film adaptation of Mirzapur was announced back in 2024.

