Ali Fazal Surprises Fans With BTS Pics From <i>Mirzapur: The Film</i> As Cast Shoots In Rajasthan

All Mirzapur fans assemble - Ali Fazal, aka Guddu, has shared a BTS shot of the Mirzapur: The Film cast as they shoot in Rajasthan. In the selfie, alongside Ali Fazal, are Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, and the newest cast member, Jitendra Kumar.

The Instagram carousel shared by Ali Fazal features two selfies of the cast.

He captioned it, "From the M team - 7 idhar 120 udhar. Cinema gharon mein 120 Bahadur lagi hai dekhiyega. Aur hum? Humaara zara beyt keejiyega. Hum aapki taraf badh rahe hain. Coming Soon In Theatres. @pankajtripathi @divyenndu @nowitsabhi @jitendrak1 #Shahji aka Maqbool, and CP @excelmovies @gurmmeetsingh @battatawada @shriya.pilgaonkar @rasikadugal @sheeba.chadha #Jodhpur #mirzapurthefilm #rajasthan (sic)."

Have a look here:

About The Mirzapur Franchise

In October last year, the makers announced that the much-loved Amazon Prime original was expanding its horizon. The series will be turned into a standalone film, adding joy and excitement to fans' checklists.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is scheduled for release in 2026 and will mark the return of Munna Bhaiyya (played by Divyenndu), who gave the third season a miss. The series features the iconic characters of Mirzapur - Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (played by Divyenndu) - along with Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of the Compounder in the series, among other actors.

Announcing the news, Farhan Akhtar, co-producer of the series, shared a post on his Instagram feed. It read, "Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon."

The film is produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Excel Entertainment.