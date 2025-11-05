4 Run Over At UP Railway Station After Getting Off Train From Wrong Side

Four people have been run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur this morning. The deaths occurred at Chunar railway station after some passengers stepped down from a train from the wrong side. Another train arrived on the next track at high speed and ran over four of them around 9:30 am.

The passengers had arrived at Chunar on the Chopan-Prayagraj Express. The train stopped at Platform 4, with some of the passengers alighting from the side opposite the platform. A foot overbridge flanked the platform right across, but some chose to take the shortcut via the tracks that would have spared them the extra few meters on foot.

They walked on the tracks to cross the main line, unaware of a fast-approaching express train on the same track. The Kalka-Howrah Express arrived in no time at high speed and hit some of the passengers. Railway officials later confirmed at least four people died in the accident. An inquiry has been ordered by the railway administration.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident and expressed condolences to the victims' families. He has also directed officials to reach the spot and expedite relief efforts. He instructed that the injured be given proper treatment.

The situation became chaotic at the station premises after the accident, with a large police force being deployed. Senior railway officials, too, are present at the station and are trying to bring the situation under control.

Relief and rescue operations are underway.