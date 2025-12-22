Bangladesh's "Scale Back" Threat As India Rejects Delhi Protest "Propaganda"

India has rejected what it called "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a protest held in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the killing of a Hindu man, asserting there was no breach of security or threat to the diplomatic mission during the demonstration. The Foreign Minister said only a small number of protesters had gathered outside the High Commission for a brief period of time to express anger over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district and demand protection for minorities in the South Asian country.

"We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youths gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, denying reports suggesting there was an attempt to storm the premises.

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see," he added and asserted that India remains committed to protecting foreign diplomats and their missions in line with the Vienna Convention.

Bangladesh Threatens To Scale Back Diplomatic Ops In India

Protest in Bangladesh demanding justice for the death of Sharif Osman Hadi. Photo Credit: Reuters

Hours after India trashed Bangladesh's "misleading propaganda", Dhaka rejected India's comments, questioning how the protesters were allowed to come so close to the installation in a secure diplomatic enclave. In a statement, Bangladesh's foreign affairs adviser, M Touhid Hossain, also threatened to scale back Dhaka's diplomatic presence in India if the situation deteriorates.

"Regarding the Indian press note, we completely reject it, entirely reject it. The issue has been presented as if it were very simple, whereas in reality it is not," state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted Interim government's foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain as saying at the media briefing on Sunday.

He questioned how a group of 25 to 30 people, "described as belonging to a Hindu extremist organisation, could reach such a sensitive zone," adding under normal circumstances this should not have been possible "unless they were allowed access."

Hossain also called the MEA statement "oversimplified", saying, "They (India) say it may have been 20-25 people, but that is not the point."

He also said the protesters did not merely raise slogans over the killing of a Bangladeshi Hindu citizen but made "other statements as well" and claimed that reports published in Bangladeshi newspapers were largely accurate and not misleading.

Asked if he had any concrete proof about the alleged death threats to the Bangladesh envoy in New Delhi, as speculated, the adviser replied negatively.

Hossain said Bangladesh was "compelled" to respond openly following the Indian press note but added that both sides remain in contact through diplomatic channels and convey their positions accordingly.

Hindu Man's Killing In Bangladesh

Dipu Chandra Das was killed during the fresh wave of unrest in the country following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram on December 18.

Police in Dhaka arrested two more persons on Sunday in connection with Das' lynching. With the latest arrests, 12 people have been held for their alleged involvement in the murder, The Daily Star newspaper reported, quoting police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sources.